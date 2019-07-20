LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was hot Saturday, but, between fire dancing and kettle corn, the NuLu Luau was hotter.
"This kettle gets about 600 degrees when it gets to its peak. When it starts popping, it's about 600 degrees," a self-proclaimed "pop star" at Mr. G’s Kettle Corn said.
"Even though we got a good little breeze going, it's just hot. I know, if I was home and I had nothing to do, I think I would either wait until late this evening or just stay home in the AC."
Meanwhile, Tammie Wituszynski, a painter and furniture maker from near Indianapolis, sizzled a bit too.
"It feels hot out here," she said with a bottle of water in her hand.
Across town, Nequai Wilson's niece turned 2 years old and beat the heat in a refreshing way: at the Iroquois Park splashpad.
"The water was the exact reason we came out," Wilson said. "If there wasn't no water, we wouldn't be here."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders were also discussing the heat wave at Iroquois Park.
"Some people might think what we're talking about here is real basic, but when people get damaged by heat, it's usually because they've forgotten something basic," Fischer said.
The mayor and the others remind people how dangerous the extreme heat can be.
"Biggest thing I can tell you to do? Check on your neighbors and help your neighbors," Ron Steve with the National Weather Service Louisville said. "Know that children and the elderly are most susceptible to heat-related illness."
Despite the warnings, Louisville Metro Emergency Services has seen a 30% spike in 911 calls related to hot-weather illnesses.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.