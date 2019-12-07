LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man appeared before a judge Saturday morning, accused of threatening to shoot students in the parking lot of Valley High School.
According to an arrest report, Mason Fox was at Valley High School just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec.6. LMPD says he was on school property with a handgun and was threatening to shoot students in the parking lot.
Police say three students told officers that Fox pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened them. All three students ran inside the building.
Officers say when they went to the school, Fox ran from them. He was caught on Donau Lane.
LMPD arrested Fox and charged him with terroristic threatening, fleeing or evading police, and criminal trespassing.
Saturday morning, a charge of wanton endangerment was also added. A judge set his bond at $15,000. He will be back in court Dec. 17.
