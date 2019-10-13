LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The coroner has identified the man who was found dead in a home near the Klondike neighborhood as 55-year-old Kevin Hellems. Investigators confirm “foul play” was involved.
Officers were called to 3219 Pomeroy Drive just before 10 a.m. Friday on a report of a person down. When police arrived, they found Hellems dead inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says investigators will not release the exact cause of death “for investigative reasons” but confirm that Hellems died as a result of “foul play.”
The Louisville Metro Police homicide is investigating but officers have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
