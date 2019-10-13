LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man found dead inside a home in the Klondike neighborhood Friday morning has been identified.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive just before 10 a.m. Friday on a report of a person down. When police arrived, they found a man, identified Sunday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Kevin Hellems, 55, dead inside the home. The coroner's office says investigators will not yet release an exact cause of death “for investigative reasons,” but they believe Hellems died as a result of “foul play.”
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
