BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) We often wonder about the walls.
But what if these rims in Bowling Green could talk, what would their message be?
Perhaps a warning to their companions across college basketball.
Then again, the word is probably out by now.
"I’m going to try and dunk on you, or over you."
That's the line of thought from Western Kentucky’s sophomore guard Josh Anderson. He is making a habit of throwing down devastating dunks.
“I attack the rim, that’s mainly my game, I’m pretty much all around the rim. The dunks pretty much come,” said Anderson.
His high flying routine is often featured on national top-10 countdowns and can be found trending on social media.
“I saw Dwyane wade re-posted my dunk. The recent one I had (against Rice), so that was great to see an NBA player post that and talk about that," said Anderson. "But it’s a blessing to look on the TV and see yourself doing great things.”
Of course it’s worth two points just like any other basket, maybe three if you’re fouled. But a dunk can bring so much more to your team and to the crowd and Josh has known that since he first threw down in the 8th grade.
“The first dunk I had was in the San Antonio Spurs arena, in the championship game of an AAU tournament, and it was an and-one dunk too,” said Anderson.
He hasn’t stopped since, no matter who is in his way.
“Anytime I see a big man, I feel like I can go over him. Anybody on the court I feel like I have the most bounce on the court," said Anderson.
“You see the energy it brings people on the court and on the bench," said Western Kentucky redshirt junior Jared Savage. "It gives us that next level energy that we need.”
Perhaps it would be best to stay out of the lane, the hoop itself has no choice.
If these rims could talk, what would they say?
“Probably stop dunking so hard man. Probably,” said Anderson with a smile.