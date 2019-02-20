LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- Indiana's athletic director Fred Glass can't like what he's seeing from his prized men's basketball program.
He certainly doesn't like what he heard from that team's fan base on Tuesday night in Bloomington.
Glass sent an email to student ticket holders that at first praised the volume and energy the crowd brought to Assembly Hall but then added "the profane chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions. They were embarrassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and Indiana University."
Purdue's sophomore Matt Haarms got in to a couple minor altercations with Indiana players during the game. Indiana's fans singled out Haarms with the chant, "F*** you, Haarms". It was audible on the ESPN2 television broadcast.