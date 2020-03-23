LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- 21 years at the University of Louisville, and this one was setting up to be the best.
"Very disappointing for all of us because we weren't able to do something that we thought we could do," said U of L head golf coach Mark Crabtree.
21 years at the University of Louisville. and this was his last.
"There won't be too many coaches that this is the way they'll write the lost of their script," said Crabtree.
The team was playing at the Atlanta Athletic Club when the news came down that the NCAA cancelled the remainder of the season. Louisville was a top 10 team, and finished number one in the country in scoring average. Louisville is set up to build on that success next year but that will happen without Crabtree.
"I think it's the perfect time," said Crabtree. "I think it's the right time. I'm fortunate to go out with a tremendous group of young men who worked ambitiously hard everyday to try and accomplish something great."
Crabtree says one of the highlights of his career and perhaps the best testament to what kind of program he built, was Louisville hosting an NCAA regional in 2019. It was the first time that happened in program history. He took the job a U of L as what he calls a "professional move". A lot can change in 21 years.
"My love of the school, the university, the community, the donors, everybody that I came in contact with, it just inspired me even more to work ambitiously hard everyday to make this program what it could potentially be," said Crabtree.
He is the longest tenured U of L golf coach ever and in his 21 years he guided the Cardinals to 11 NCAA regionals and 4 NCAA tournament appearances.
"It went by fast," said Crabtree, "but I feel really good about what was done over the time."
