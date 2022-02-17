LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and representatives from the business community highlighted a return of downtown office workers and a continuing investment in the city’s core, on Thursday.
Right now, a lot of people are still working remotely, but dozens of companies have committed to bringing employees back in phases in the near future.
That means empty sidewalks and streets could get busy and restaurants, bars, and other businesses that count on foot traffic, could reap the benefits.
"It was dead," said Tawana Bain, Founder and CEO, TBain & Co.
Bain also owns the Black Jockeys Lounge on 4th Street. It is safe to say, the global pandemic is not the only storm she's had to weather in the last year.
"We were boarded up because we were really in the heart of the civil unrest. And so there was just nothing happening," said Bain. "But we ended up turning the space into a hub for protesters to come, collaborate network, make phone calls, you name it, or just people downtown that wanted a place to charge their phones. So we made use of this space, but we were not open actually selling food cocktails, so on and so forth."
"The future of our downtown is bright, and that is evidenced by recent investments in office renovations, new hotel, and attraction announcements, and the opening of new street-level retail and restaurants,” the Mayor said. “In 2021, we started seeing downtown come alive again, and that trend is continuing. Every month, we are seeing increased activity – with workers coming back in the office, with our arts and culture venues hosting events, and with visitors taking advantage of our museums, bourbon tours, and other attractions.”
”We sent out an announcement earlier this week that we are going to be welcoming everyone back into our offices on March 16," said Douglas Edwards, Humana, Senior Vice President.
"Fifth Third bank came back in May of 2021. So we have been downtown and I will tell you the first 30 days was a tough transition, getting people back into their operating rhythms," said Kimberly Halbauer, Fifth Third Bank, Regional President. "But now as we look forward, we are almost a year in, and I will tell you, people are comfortable, and we are safe and it's okay, and we've got to feel good about being downtown, we've got to feel good about working with each other and coming together for our city."
Humana and Fifth Third Bank are two of the companies already in the process of bringing employees back downtown.
Edwards said, "We have about 10,000 employees that are in the area and we know they're eager to see each other in person and we know that when they're back downtown, that's going to help the downtown economy."
That's why Tawana Bain and other business owners are optimistic about the future.
"I'm hopeful. I am encouraged and I'm extremely inspired by a lot of what I'm seeing going on around us," said Bain.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.