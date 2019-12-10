LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local fast food restaurant owners and their customers raised thousands of dollars for charity.
The money will benefit the families of sick children.
On Tuesday, several McDonald's franchisees presented a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.
"Our mission is really to help our charity of partner. That is the Ronald McDonald House, explained Brittney Barnett, McDonald Franchisees.
Barnett said McDonald's restaurants across Kentuckiana sold koozies to benefit the charity. More than $78,000 was raised. The money was split between Lexington and Louisville locations.
Barnett said, "We ran this program for three months and we were able to donate $43,000 to the house."
Right now, the charity is in the middle of a $21,000,000 expansion.
"Our mission at Ronald McDonald House is to keep families close when they must travel to Louisville to seek healthcare for their child," said Hal Hedley, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, CEO.
Hedley said the expansion will nearly double the size of the house and donations are crucial because all of the money has not been raised.
"We're expanding our capacity by over 40 percent, from 36 guest rooms to 56 rooms. We expect to serve hundreds of additional families every single year because of this expansion project," Hedley explained.
The expansion is scheduled to be finished in just a few months. The charity is still about $200,000 short.
To donate, just click on the link below.
https://secure2.convio.net/rmhci/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20113a?idb=1794776075&1400.donation=form1&df_id=1400&mfc_pref=T&idb=0&NONCE_TOKEN=C7D4710A5AD4E889510597C35DC16DAB
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.