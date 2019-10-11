LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is trying a new approach to an old problem -- car break-ins.
Right now, signs are going up across Metro Louisville.
The purpose is to remind drivers to lock, take and hide.
"We were down here to, you know, have a good time, go to Fourth Street Live," said Ray Kotarski, Louisville.
Earlier this year, Kotarski was in downtown Louisville to celebrate his anniversary, but the party didn't last long.
Kotarski explained, "I mean, the car was just trashed."
Despite valet parking, Kotarski's car was still hit by thieves.
He said, "Everything that was in the glove box, in the armrest, in the trunk... was just all throughout the entirety of the car. So, I knew I had been victimized immediately."
"It has been a big problem for a long time," said Officer Robert Oliver, LMPD First Division.
Officer Oliver said as a result of hundreds of car break-ins a year, he looked for and found a possible solution in another city. "I found a city in California that this program, it curbed some of the break-ins."
Right now, 130 signs are being posted across the city.
"And they're colorful and they simply are reminders. It's a public awareness campaign, lock your car, take your keys, take your belongings," said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council District 4.
Councilwoman Sexton Smith helped pay for signs and hopes the friendly reminders will reduce car break ins and thefts.
She said, "Just in the last year, in the Central Business District, we have seen theft from automobiles increase by almost 38 percent."
"It was over a thousand dollars, yeah, easily," said Kotarski.
It was a costly mistake, but Kotarski hopes the new signs will remind him and others to lock, take and hide.
He said, "Still haven't recovered any of my valuables."
Metro Police say there have also been a lot of guns stolen from cars --including several this week.
All of the signs are expected to be posted by sometime in December.
