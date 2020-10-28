LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 Pandemic is still causing financial hardships for thousands of local people.
"I've just always had the gift of goofy," Kimberly Vaughn is one of them.
"I've had to stop filming a sitcom, I've had two co-stars who had COVID." Vaughn is a popular Louisville comedian. In January, her calendar was full, but a lot has changed since then. "It was like, 'Hi, Kim, this is the Derby Committee'...I'm like no!"
Since March, Vaughn has had more than 30 show cancellations because of COVID-19.
"They'll reach out and say, 'Hey, things still haven't changed, we haven't forgotten you'... and I'm like, that's good, can you at least send me some bologna," said Vaughn.
She may joke a lot, but with no income since July, the struggle to pay rent and utilities is not even a little funny. Vaughn said, "There's automatically a dark side to the funny, most comics suffer from depression."
In fact, all jokes aside, Vaughn admits, she keeps herself laughing some days -- mainly to keep from crying. "I'm like duck taped to the windows at Corner Stone saying, 'let me in', no, just playing, just playing."
Wednesday afternoon, Metro Council's Community Affairs Committee met to discuss what's being done to help thousands of people facing evictions and shut offs because of the pandemic.
"The Public Service Commission lifted the ban on shut off suspensions," said David James, (D) Metro Council President District 6. "So, that means on November 9th, they can start turning people off."
Representatives from the Louisville Water Company, Louisville Gas and Electric, MSD and Metro Louisville answered questions from committee members, who say now is not the time to shut people off.
"You have COVID, people are laid off from work and you have the holiday season coming upon us, and people are struggling right now because of that," explained President James.
Representatives from the companies say customers will be allowed to set up payment plans.
That gives Vaughn something to smile about and a little hope.
She said, "That gives me hope that we are going to get through this. I try to have the faith and give what I desire which is encouragement."
On October 30, people who need help heating their homes will be able to apply for help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
