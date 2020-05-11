LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council recently voted to establish a $2.7 million emergency assistance package.
The money is being used to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Derby is what we all live for in this town, as a bartender or server," said Sheryl Bitely, bartender.
Bitely said, this year, not only did she miss out on the usual Derby bonus, the COVID-19 pandemic has put her in the red.
"I'm still waiting on the unemployment. I'm one of those who has been waiting for weeks on end," Bitely said.
With no income and no food on the table, Bitely explained how desperate things were getting.
She said, "I had to lower my pride, I had to step out and ask for help."
Bitely found that help at the Eastern Area Community Ministries.
"They gave me some food, and they helped me out with some rent assistance," said Bitely.
"Since March 16th, 2020, we've distributed over $60,000 in emergency financial assistance," said Carrie Gerard, Eastern Area Community Ministries, executive director.
Gerard said there's also been a 30 percent increase in food requests.
"Of those 30 percent that are asking, almost 90 percent of those are people who have never worked with us before," explained Gerard.
Last month, Metro Council established the emergency assistance package to help these seven nonprofit organizations.
- Central Louisville Community Ministries
- Eastern Area Community Ministries
- Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries
- Jeffersontown Area Ministries
- New Directions Housing Corporation
- South Louisville Community Ministries
- West Louisville Community Ministries
Green is part of a three member, bipartisan council committee that talks daily about ways to help people impacted by COVID-19.
"We could not get that money fast enough," said Gerard.
Gerard said before Metro Council stepped in, her organization was facing some tough decisions.
"So we were looking at turning people away." said Gerard.
Meanwhile, Sheryl Bitely is new to Eastern Area Community Ministries, but she considers the organization part of her family now and plans to give back in the future.
"I don't know where I would be right now if it were not for them," said Bitely. "I'm in a holding pattern, like a lot of us."
Councilwoman Green said said the next round of relief funding will be announced next week.
Applications from eligible organization can be submitted to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMCCOVID.
For more information about the Metro Council COVID-19 Relief Fund applications and guidelines, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/government/external-agency-fund.
