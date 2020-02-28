LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are still a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus, and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is trying to ease local concerns about it.
That concern is coming from a wide variety of people, including those who will be traveling out of the country in the near future.
Pat Mathison, a local travel agent, is preparing for her next big excursion: a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. So she's staying up to speed on the coronavirus.
"I got me a mask," Mathison said. "It's just a lot of stuff. I mean, before corona, there was flu. I don't want to be sick."
Despite the recent concern surrounding the coronavirus, health officials said Mathison has the right attitude, because influenza is still a bigger threat.
"You're more likely to run into someone with influenza than COVID-19, by many orders of magnitude," said Rui Zhao, chief epidemiologist at the Metro Department of Health and Public Wellness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are at least 60 cases of the coronavirus in the United States.
"To my knowledge, no one here, in the United States, has died from COVID-19," Zhao said.
As a result of the coronavirus, local universities and companies now have travel restrictions in place to China, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Italy. In April, thousands of people will attend Thunder Over Louisville, and a few weeks later, the Kentucky Derby will attract people from all over the world. Right now, there are no major concerns, but health officials admit both events are on the radar.
"There's not an increased risk right now, but that could change, and we are keeping an eye on the situation to kind of make sure that if the situation developed differently, then we will make the appropriate recommendations," Zhao said.
Mathison is not going to let the concern change her plans, but she will proceed with caution.
"I've got one life to live. I am going to live it," she said. "And if I chose to do so, I may just stay on the ship when we dock."
Health officials said frequent hand-washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself.
