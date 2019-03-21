LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville will honor one of its fallen heroes this weekend.
On Saturday, there will be a memorial to celebrate the life and legacy of fallen Metro Police Officer Peter Grignon.
In March of 2005, the Second Division officer was shot and killed by a suspect after responding to Accasia Drive in south Louisville.
Those who knew him say Grignon was a loving husband and dedicated police officer.
"This week is really hard because we got married the 20th," said Rebecca Grignon Reker, Peter Grignon's widow. "And then we celebrated our one year and we came back and he was killed the 23rd."
Officer Grignon responded to the scene despite potential danger and took his last breath serving and protecting his community.
Rebecca said, "It's always, remembering that fun day and the memories we made that year and the time of going to Gatlinburg and remembering getting that knock on the door."
It has been 14-years, but it is still a painful memory for Rebecca.
She said, "It's a rough week, but I know where Peter is and I know he's looking down and he's very, very proud of our department."
Since his death, the city and department have honored the fallen hero with permanent memorials, a picture that hangs in the lobby of the Second Division, Officer Grignon served, and an annual event.
"It is up to us from LMPD, the ones that are still around, to carry on that legacy and pick up that torch and go with it," explained Lt. Donny Burbrink, LMPD Second Division.
Lt. Burbrink is a veteran officer and says the memorial to honor Officer Grignon is an important annual event. The memorial starts at the entrance of Cave Hill Cemetery on Saturday, March 23rd, 1:00 PM.
Lt. Burbrink said, "There will be a procession from the front gate to Peter's grave-site."
At the grave-site, there will be a ceremony to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of their fallen brother in blue.
"Which will include our honor guard, bagpipes, horse patrol and our metro safe dispatchers," said Lt. Burbrink.
The memorial is open to the public, and Metro Police hope to see you there at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Lt. Burbrink said, "It is nice to see people that remember something 14-years ago and come out and offer their support to the family, both his immediate family and his LMPD family."
"My little girl came to me one day and she said, 'when I meet Peter, how will I be related to him' and I said, 'well, you wouldn't be. I wouldn't be married to your dad if Peter were alive. ' "
Rebecca is remarried with two stepchildren, neither her husband nor the children knew the husband she lost, but Rebecca shared one of many conversations they've had about Peter.
"She goes, 'No, but when I meet him' and I said, 'when you meet him in Heaven? She said, yeah, I said, well, he'd be like your uncle.' She was happy with that."
