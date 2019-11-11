LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial is being created to honor two fallen Metro Police Officers.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising funds to purchase the memorial. The memorial will honor Officer Peter Grignon and Detective Dedrie Mengedoht.
Both officers served in the Second Division and both died in the line of duty.
"The biggest fear that I had and that all families have, when a loved one sacrifices their life, is that they will be forgotten," said Rebecca Grignon Reker, Officer Peter Grignon's widow.
It has been nearly 15-years, but Rebecca still feels the pain of her greatest loss.
Rebecca said, "It really means a lot that he is not forgotten, that he continues to be apart of the family and so do I."
In March of 2005, Officer Peter Grignon was killed in the line of duty.
"I go down to the second division and see the guys and look at the picture they have down there for him," said Rebecca.
But soon, the memorial will be in place to honor Officer Grignon and Detective Mengedoht. Detective Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve of 2018.
"It's going to be very beautiful," said Rebecca. "It is two black granite slabs and their faces, Peter's face is on one side, Deidre's is on the other and it's going to have an American flag in the middle."
The Metro Police Foundation is raising funds for the memorial and giving out commemorative coins.
Rebecca said, "If they contribute $25 or more, they receive one of those coins."
"We wanted to do something to actually remember them in a meaningful way," said Lt. Donny Burbrink.
Lt. Burbrink also served in the Second Division and says in addition to the memorial, there will be plaques inside to honor the heroes and send a message to fellow officers.
"So every time that they go through that hallway, they will actually pass both Deidre and Peter, and that prior to them being here, there were officers in that division that gave their lives in line of this job," said Lt. Burbrink.
Once the funds have been raised, it will take about three months to get the memorial in place.
To donate, just click on the link below.
https://saferlouisville.org/donate-now/
