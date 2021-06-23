LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local baseball players with different abilities are knocking it out of the park and being treated like Major League Baseball players.
They all play for The Miracle League of Louisville.
"This field has been life changing for my son," said Erin Hinson, the mother of Miracle League baseball player.
Hinson's 8-year-old son uses a wheelchair, but he also just finished his third year of organized baseball.
"Oh yeah, I'm that mom," she said. "Yeah, I'm screaming and cheering."
Henry Hinson was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.
"Henry's life is not easy," Hinson said. "He's 8 years old, (and) he's had 20 major surgeries."
But despite that, Henry is one of the stars of Miracle League Baseball.
"I've never seen him radiate as much joy as he does on the Saturdays when he's on the field," Hinson said.
In the middle of Fern Creek Park, The Miracle League baseball field features a special rubberized surface, designed to prevent injuries and accommodate wheelchairs, walkers and other devices.
"This seasons we had 75 players, and that gave us 10 teams," said Barbara Raley, director of operations for The Miracle League.
The Miracle League is a national organization that provides a safe field for children and adults with disabilities to play organized baseball.
"We do have some players that can really hit the ball," Raley said.
You could say Raley and her husband Stan are like the commissioners. She said it has truly been a field of dreams for players and fans.
"If you could come out here on a Saturday morning and witness what happens, I'm telling you, we are the ones who are blessed," Raley said. "It's really, really something to see them wheel or walk or run onto this field and to just know that whatever the world defines as their limitation."
Hinson said there are no limitations on the field.
"The world can define him however they choose, but when he is on this field, he's No. 3 for the Rockies, and he's coming up to bat, and you can guarantee that when he comes home, he's going to pop a wheelie at home plate, and he is going to expect that everyone cheer for him," she said.
The Miracle League of Louisville is looking for players and volunteers. Right now, there are about 75 players and 10 teams. The spring season ended this past Saturday, but the fall season starts in September.
