FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Mobile and online sports betting launched Thursday in Indiana.
Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive and Boston-based DraftKings launched their online and mobile platforms in Indiana for the first time. They're the first mobile sports wagering sites to get approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission after sports betting started in the state in September.
“I love it,” said Tim Jenkins, who lives in Indiana. “It's in other states. Why not here? I will be using it.”
French Lick Casino is partnering with Rush Street Interactive, known as RSI, and launched first at 11 a.m. Thursday morning. There’s an app available for Android called Bet Rivers. There isn’t an Apple iOS app available just yet, but customers can place bets using the website in.betrivers.com.
“With the mobile aspect, it opens up our company to the entire state,” said Jeff Whereatt, director of slots and sports wagering at French Lick.
Customers can create an account by typing in some personal information and use Paypal, a debit or credit card to load money onto the account. As long as the device’s IP address and GPS registers in Indiana, it’s game on.
“Their ID gets validated to ensure it is the person it says it is, and they are of legal gaming age, and then they'll be able to create an account,” Whereatt said.
DraftKings launched its online and mobile sports book at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Customers can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for iOS and Android.
The Indiana Gaming Commission expects mobile betting to take more than two thirds of sports bets in the next few years. All Indiana casino operators are planning mobile betting apps, but there's no word on other launch dates just yet.
