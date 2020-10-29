LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown Louisville is starting to look like it did before the pandemic and protests. For several months, windows have been covered with boards, as people prepared for the worst. This week, a lot of the boards are coming down and businesses are prepared to welcome back employees and customers.
"We are trying to really aggressively hire some new staff," said Keith Maciver, who works downtown.
Maciver and Amanda Warford work for a credit card processing company. The company relocated to the Brown and Williamson Tower on 4th Street in February, with plans to expand.
Maciver said, "So, part of the attraction of being on 4th Street is to tell people, 'look where we are, look where you come to work, look at the restaurants, the entertainment.' "
But the move was followed by the pandemic, weeks of protests and lots of businesses being covered with boards. This week, that's changing.
"It is starting to feel more like Louisville," said Warford.
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith represents the area and said nearly 90 businesses have removed boards.
"We knew that despite the boards, despite the disruption and despite the fact that some of the streets were blocked, that we would see brighter days ahead," said Jim Allen, Vice Chairman, Baird Financial.
Before joining Baird, Allen was the CEO of Hilliard Lyons. Last year, the two financial giants merged. So, Allen is very familiar with the downtown Louisville business district and its history.
"It was disheartening to see downtown Louisville boarded up; we always knew that it was temporary," explained Allen.
Baird recently moved to 500 West Jefferson. That's right next to Jefferson Square Park. Also, ground zero of the protests.
Allen said, "We share the block there."
Allen said the company is showing its commitment to strengthening downtown Louisville by spending $25 million to renovate the top five floors of its new home. "Our goal is to be part of the solution and put a stake in the ground around downtown."
"We have to support these guys,” said Maciver. "We need to get it back up and going. I'm super hopeful."
Meanwhile, Allen is happy to see others take an interest in the success of the downtown business district. He said, "It is absolutely critical that we have a strong downtown Louisville."
Right now, there are still a few businesses covered with boards. Councilwoman Sexton Smith said she hopes the boards will all be gone soon. "I am encouraging people to come downtown and use curbside pickup to support our world class restaurant scene," said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council, District 4.
