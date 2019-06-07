LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare.
A Louisville woman was terrified when she learned her young son was held at gunpoint.
There is even cellphone video of it all unfolding inside a Louisville restaurant.
Strangers came to the teenager's rescue.
The boy's mother talked exclusively to WDRB News and shared how and why her shock and concern has turned to anger and outrage.
It was a quiet Tuesday afternoon, but then a knock at the door changed everything.
"Ladies -- who I didn't even know -- came beating on my door, saying my child has been held hostage," explained Denise Mannion, mother of alleged kidnap victim.
It is safe to say, the ladies at Mannion's door gave her one of the biggest scares of her life.
Mannion said, "They couldn't even really get it out, they was just like, 'get in the car with us, get in the car.' "
Mannion shared the disturbing details of what happened to her 13-year old son on Tuesday afternoon.
"They said the Double Dragon owner was holding him at gunpoint."
By the time Mannion arrived, Metro Police were on the scene and her son had been released.
She said, "When I first walked up, he was standing in the front with police."
But a short time later, Mannion got the disturbing details and images of what happened before she arrived.
In the video, you can hear a witness shouting, "Don't point that gun at him!"
The cellphone video is from inside the Double Dragon Restaurant near the Kroger Store on West Broadway. police say the man holding the 13-year old was Fabao Chen, owns the restaurant.
"When I seen the video, the real video, with his facial expression, that really messed me up," said Mannion.
Chen was arrested at the scene and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Right now, the 58-year old restaurant owner is charged with kidnapping a minor and three counts of wanton endangerment.
Through a translator, Chen told the court the teen broke a bottle inside his restaurant on Monday, however, Mannion disputes that claim.
"I did the research, had the schools print out his attendance. He was at school Monday, and he was in The Boys and Girls Club Monday after school, so it was not him," said Mannion.
Police say Chen confronted the teenager and his friends at the nearby Kroger gas station.
Mannion said her son had walked to the gas station to get gas for a lawnmower. She said the teens cut grass to earn money during the summer break.
"Because we have three lawnmowers in our house; he cuts this, he cuts our grass," she said.
Meanwhile, police say the weapon recovered was a B.B. Gun, Chen is still locked up at Metro Corrections and his business remains closed, but Mannion said her son is still hurting.
"Not only him, but no one is really getting sleep around here."
Chen was back in court on Friday morning. A judge lowered Chen's bond to $20,000 cash.
