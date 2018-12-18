LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio hopes to have four new schools built and ready to open by 2021.
In the last quarter, century Pollio said the district hasn't built many new schools, and he's hoping to change that.
“I believe school buildings and the facilities are a symbol of how much we value our kids’ education,” Pollio said.
A proposal on the table right now includes three new elementary schools. One school on the West Broadway corridor would combine Roosevelt-Perry Elementary and Wheatley Elementary and could be located on YMCA property. A second new school on the South Dixie corridor would combine Wilkerson Elementary and Watson Lane Elementary on Wilkerson’s property. A third new school in the Newburg area would combine Gilmore Lane Elementary and Indian Trail Elementary on the Indian Trail campus.
“We've gone a new approach, as opposed to renovating two schools, as to looking to build a brand new innovative school in communities that haven't had schools built in them in many years,” Pollio said.
Each new elementary school costs $18-20 million.
A new middle school is also proposed in east Louisville due to overcrowding. That would be located south of Shelbyville Road and east of I-265. A new middle school costs about $25-30 million.
“Clearly, we know that we’re at capacity or over capacity at some of our middle schools, and we need an additional one,” Pollio said.
The Academy @ Shawnee could also see a $40 million, two-year renovation, and the W.E.B. Dubois Academy could be moved to a permanent location at Breckinridge Metropolitan High School.
“We're excited.," said Robert Gunn, the principal at The Academy @ Shawnee. "We want to have our own school home. Male has been great, the location has been great, but there's nothing like having your own school home."
Pollio hopes these changes can get underway as soon as possible.
“If it was approved sometime in the spring, then yeah, we would begin building as quickly as possible," he said. "And most of our school facilities is an 18-24 month build, so we would be looking at August of 2021 before we would be opening doors."
