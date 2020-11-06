LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local studio engineers believe they've got a hit.
The men are opening a music studio in the Portland Neighborhood.
The plan is to use music to help create the right tracks for young people.
That's because, big or small, most young people have a dream.
"I moved to Atlanta, chasing a dream of doing some music," said Rashawn Verner.
Verner is a music writer and studio engineer.
"I get paid every single day to do what I love," said Ryan Kilgore.
Kilgore is also an engineer and a music producer. Both grew up with dreams of making it big.
"Elementary school, I knew I was going to be the biggest rapper that ever lived," explained Kilgore.
Their faces are not on record covers, but their names are, and they want to share what they've learned and how.
Verner said, "We're going to do some music, we're going to help the youth."
They're doing it by converting space in the basement of the Portland Community Center into a state-of-the-art music studio.
"This is me stepping into being the owner of something, giving kids that opportunity," said Kilgore.
There will be plenty of rap and R&B, but that's not all.
Verner said, "We're going to be able to cater to all genres of music."
Verner's son is spending afternoons fine tuning his jump-shot on the basketball court. But he also plays an instrument and has multiple paths to success.
Verner explained, "He plays sports, he's an honor roll student and he plays violin. He has been playing violin for seven years for Blue House and all his friends play.
Verner said that talent is already paying off for his son and other youth. "They're going to go to Manual and have scholarships to college just because they play the violin. They read sheet music and everything."
Verner wants to help local youth have more than one dream. "There's a lot of kids that are not going to make it to the NBA or NFL or do anything professional when it comes to sports."
Verner said, they may not be the next Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson either, but that's okay. He said, "Somebody has got to make the beats for Michael Jackson or Bobby Brown."
The studio will be called 5X5. Verner and Kilgore are using their own time and money to help create paths to success for young people.
Kilgore said, "It's part of my next level of just growing as a person and as a producer and as a person of the community."
"We're also going to have a program for after school kids to come in, learn how to play, learn how to engineer, learn how to record and produce," said Verner.
"I believe in giving back without asking for anything in return," said Kilgore. "I kind of want to teach kids and give them a little more of a mentor, that I wish I had."
Kilgore didn't have a mentor, but remembers an elementary school classmate telling him how to make beats on his computer. He said, "I went home, I downloaded F-L Studio and it changed my life. Started making beats, actually, started selling beats at 13 and 14-years-old."
The men hope to show local youth, there's nothing wrong with being behind the music, even when it's in your DNA.
Verner said, "I've been around it all of my life. My dad's the lead singer of the Gap Band."
Verner and Kilgore are hoping to get help with funding. To find out more about the project, you can reach them at rayluv9@gmail.com or 310-995-1276
Right now, the music studio is scheduled to open in January.
