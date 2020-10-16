A New Albany family is in clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Christy Lane and two of her sons are part of ongoing trials for Pfizer's vaccine. They say it's a way they can help others during this pandemic.
"I was actually the 17th study participant," said Lane, who is one of 44,000 people testing Pfizer's vaccine for the coronavirus. "I only had a sore arm, like a tetanus shot."
The pediatrician from New Albany first heard about it on Facebook.
"I said, 'I've got to be part of this trial. I need to be part of this trial.' I felt so helpless, like so many other people of what on earth can we do? What can i do to help with this pandemic?" she said.
Lane's trials take place in Bardstown at Kentucky Pediatric/Adult Research. The overall trial involves people as old as 85 and as young as 12, most recently opening to teens.
"I asked my boys, would you want to be a part of this and they said absolutely," she said.
Two of Lane's sons, who are 13 and 16, will start their vaccine trials this month.
"I've been talking to them about what can you do? What can you do to benefit society right now, because right now people are hurting and people have died," said Lane.
After the two shots spaced three weeks apart, Lane said researchers will monitor participants for two years -- but adds that she's not concerned.
"If I can give my body to science in a way that's gonna be very safe... it still has to hit every benchmark set by the FDA. It's just able to go faster," she said of the vaccine's expedited development.
Being a part of science, history and helping others.
"This is a time we should come together. This isn't a time where we should be fighting and pointing at people. We have got to beat this thing together," she said. "So I think that's important for my boys to see: don't sit on the sidelines and point fingers, but do something."
Pfizer is the first company in the U.S. to start COVID vaccination trials in teens.