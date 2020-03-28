LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Parklands of Floyds Fork is taking measures to ensure social distancing at the park and on the trails.
According to park officials, "having access to public parks benefits the physical and mental well-being of community members, which is why our parks will remain open as long as possible."
But while the outdoor space remains open for visitors, there are changes being put into place to help keep everyone safe.
Beginning Sunday, March 29, the Moss Gibbs Woodland Garden in Broad Run Park will close to visitors. Also, all restrooms will close.
The park is increasing efforts to emphasize the importance of social distancing. Park rangers and other staff members will watch for any visitors not following the guidelines.
Concerned visitors can also report non-compliance to the COVID-19 reporting hotline at 833-KYSAFER or 833-5997-2337.
While The Parklands has nearly 4,000 acres to explore, visitors are encouraged to use a different trail or area if one is already busy.
Several actions and closures have already been put into place at The Parklands due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes closing The Barklands dog park at Beckley Creek Park and closing all playgrounds throughout The Parklands.
Dogs with leashes on are still allowed on park trails.
Also, all Parklands-hosted events have been cancelled or postponed, including spring break camps.
Additional closures are possible as the situation with COVID-19 changes. Again, the park hopes to stay open as long as possible.
