LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's another milestone when it comes to free meals for students.
Jefferson County Public Schools has given out 1.5 million meals since March 16, when the district started distributing the free meals at dozens of sites across the county.
The district closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and students moved to online eLearning.
More than 62% of JCPS students qualify for free or reduced lunches. The district says it will continue to distribute meals through Aug. 31.
For a listing of the current free meal distribution sites, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.