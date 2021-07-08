LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials laid out on Thursday how they plan to spend $1.5 million for their Clean Collaborative Program.
The money will be divided among a number of Louisville organizations, including Louisville Metro Public Works, Louisville Waste Management and Brightside.
The 13-person Clean Collaborative Crew was first deployed in February.
To date, they've already removed more than five tons of trash from downtown Louisville and cleaned over 1,700 miles of roadway.
"That's the sort of thing that inspires people," said Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8. "Whenever people in this area see the government is out there, it's doing something tangible to set the tone to make a difference, it makes people feel like their efforts when they join with government as a partner in this work — that it matters."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the funding will also allow the Clean Collaborative Crew to increase staff and purchase new equipment.
