LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead, and a child was injured after a house caught fire Tuesday afternoon in south Louisville.
Louisville Fire was called about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 900 block of Palatka Road, which is just off New Cut Road near Iroquois Park.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of a two-story brick home. Neighbors alerted fire crews that people may be inside.
LFD Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said an adult found in the back of the home died. A juvenile that was injured was found in the front of the house.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, but the extent of the injuries hasn't been released.
It is not clear whether anyone else lives at the home, but there is extensive damage to the house. The American Red Cross is responding to help with anyone impacted by the fire.
Cooper said one smoke detector was found in the home, but investigators are working to determine if it was working.
Arson investigators are also on the scene.
This story will be updated.
