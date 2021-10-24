LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting off Algonquin Parkway. An LMPD officer was then hit by a fleeing suspect's car.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on Lindbergh Drive. Officers found a man and woman, both in their 30s, had been shot, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
They were both taken to University Hospital, where the man died. The woman's injuries were not life threatening, Mitchell said.
According to an arrest report, a vehicle drove with four occupants drove to the house on Lindbergh Drive. A physical altercation ensued between the female victim and a suspect.
The arrest report says a male suspect who threatened to shoot up the house in the Taylor Berry neighborhood fatally shot the male victim.
Officers were able to get a description of the suspect's car, which was later found on Royal Gardens Court.
When officers tried to approach the car, it fled and hit one of the officers. A second officer fired a gun at the vehicle, Mitchell said.
The officer that was hit, whose name is unknown, is "okay" and has since been released from the hospital, according to Mitchell.
The suspect's car was later found unoccupied on Royal Gardens Court.
On Sunday afternoon, Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder in connection with the case, according to police. The female victim says Hammond was the front passenger in the vehicle that drove to Lindbergh Drive, the arrest report says.
Mitchell says police expect more arrests.
