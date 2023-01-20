LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky, according to state, although the specific location is unknown.
In a release from the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, the case is connected to an outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, where 85 children got sick. The outbreak in Columbus started in October.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Jefferson County.
Measles can be very dangerous to babies and children. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose or red and watery eyes. Children can also suffer complications from measles including pneumonia and encephalitis.
Measles is preventable with a two-dose MMR vaccine. The CDC recommends children receive their first dose of the vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old, and the second dose when they are four to six years old.
One dose of the vaccine is about 93 percent effective, while both doses are about 97 percent effective, according to the CDC.
The Department of Public Health and Wellness provides children and adult vaccines. Find locations and how to schedule an appointment here.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.