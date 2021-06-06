LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died after a crash Friday on St. Andrews Church Road that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday not far from Iroquois Park when a Jeep crossed over the double yellow line and sideswiped a Toyota "causing minor damage," LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said in a statement Sunday.
After the cars separated, the driver of the Toyota then overcorrected and went into opposite lane, where Ruoff said the car was then hit head-on on by a Kia.
The drivers of the Toyota and Kia were transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "life-threatening injuries," police said.
One of the drivers, Constance Denton, 71, died on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. No update was provided on the man who was hospitalized Friday.
The driver of the Jeep, who is not identified, was cited on scene for no insurance operating without an operator's license, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.