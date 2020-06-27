LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bashford Manor.
Police responded to the crash involving two cars around 3:30 a.m. According to LMPD, the preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle with two occupants was rear-ended by another vehicle that fled the scene. The passenger of the vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of that vehicle was taken the University Hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle that fled the scene, Yasir Kavhem, was found nearby and taken into custody. Kavhem is facing several charges including aggravated DUI, fleeing the scene, murder and assault.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
