LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Saturday morning.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Norbrook Drive, off Fegenbush Lane. Police found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to University Hospital. Her condition is unknown. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
