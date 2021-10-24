LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting off Algonquin Parkway. A police was then hit by the suspect's car.
The shooting happened around 11:30 Saturday night on Lindbergh Drive. Officers found a man and woman, both in their 30s, that had been shot. They were both taken to University Hospital, where the man died. The woman's injuries were not life threatening.
Officers were able to get a description of the suspect's car, which was later found on Royal Gardens Court. When officers tried to approach the car, it fled and hit one of the officers. A second officer fired a gun at the vehicle. The officer that was hit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.
The suspect's car was later found unoccupied on Royal Gardens Court. The suspect has not been caught.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.