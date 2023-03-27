LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot late Sunday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, and one of the victims died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of West Madison, near South 27th Street about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
That's where they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to University Hospital. Police have not released his condition.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.
