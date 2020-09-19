LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting near the Kroger on West Broadway and S. 26th Street. Officers found two men who were shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.