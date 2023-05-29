LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a fire broke out Sunday night in a house in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood.
Louisville Fire was dispatched to a fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court, between Frankfort Avenue and Grinstead Drive, at 7:13 p.m. Firefighters responded on scene within three minutes.
Lt. Col. Jason Golloday with Louisville Fire said Monday that three adults were hospitalized, one of whom died. The other two victims are in critical condition, Golloday said.
Family members at the scene Monday said a woman lived their with her son and his wife. The man, a Gulf War veteran, was pulled off life support Monday, they said. His mother and wife, who had terminal cancer, remain in critical condition.
Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire. The fire department's arson investigators are trying to determine a cause for the fire.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.