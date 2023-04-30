LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Preston Highway early Sunday morning.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to the reported crash on Preston Highway near the Outer Loop around 3:30 a.m.
Police said a driver was going north in the southbound lanes of Preston Highway.
The driver then side swiped a car before hitting another head-on. The driver was killed on scene and their passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD said one of the two passengers in the car that was hit were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle declined EMS on scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
