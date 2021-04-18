LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and two more are missing after a barge collided with a boat at the Greenwood Boat Dock Saturday night.
Seven people were on that boat.
According to PRP Fire District Chief Doug Recktenwald, barge workers were able to pull five people from the water. One man later died at U of L Hospital. A male and female are still missing. A witness says his friends were watching the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks on the boat when it happened.
Some of the fireworks were set off at the nearby Caesars Southern Indiana casino. Crews searched an area of about nine miles throughout the night. The search is expected to last through much of today.
"We have a couple of things in our favor. The water's calm. It's not a huge risk to our members and all of the search members. And hopefully that means they're somewhere fairly close," said Chief Recktenwald.
LMPD has recovered the boat involved in the crash, which happened about a 1,000 feet from the dock. The Coast Guard has closed the river in a nine mile span around Caesars to traffic.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.