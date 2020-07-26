LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting caused a crash on I-64 W between Hurstbourne Lane and I-264.
Around 2:30 a.m., LMPD responded to the scene of a crash, where officers found a single vehicle. Police believe a shooting happened on the roadway causing the vehicle to crash. Four people were shot. One of the victims, a 23-year-old male, was killed. The other three shooting victims included two females and a male that were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another female victim was injured in the crash. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. I-64 westbound will remained closed as police continue to investigate. There is no word on when it will reopen.
There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD.
