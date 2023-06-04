LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead and 5 others are injured after a crash in the Irish Hill neighborhood.
LMPD Public Information Officer Dwight Mitchell reports officers with LMPD's 5th Division responded to a crash on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive around 2 a.m.
The preliminary investigation reveals that a car with a total of 6 people were traveling westbound on Lexington Road when the driver lost control. The car struck a guardrail and then hit a tree.
An adult male died at the scene. The driver and 4 other passengers were transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.