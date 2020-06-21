LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and five others are injured after police responded to two separate overnight shootings.
Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, LMPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of W. Market St. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one male victim and two female shooting victims. The male victim was taken to University Hospital where we later died. The female victims were also taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in this incident. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a second shooting at 29th and W. Kentucky Streets. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims. All of the victims were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.
