LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot by LMPD during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood.
Interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry says officers pulled over a car that was reported as stolen around 10:30 Sunday night in the area of 21st and Gilligan Street. At some point during the stop, an officer fired their weapon, hitting a male suspect in the car. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. A female suspect in the car then ran away from the scene on foot. Police are still looking for her. LMPD has not provided a description of the woman.
An officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out but Interim Police Chief Gentry did not elaborate on how the officer was hurt. Gentry also did not explain why the officer fired their weapon, nor did she take any questions during a brief news conference at LMPD headquarters.
Interim Police Chief Gentry said body cameras recorded the incident. It is not known if or when that video will be released.
Kentucky State Police is now investigating the shooting per LMPD's new policy regarding police-involved shootings.
