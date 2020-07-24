LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his 30s was shot to death Friday evening on the edge of downtown Louisville and the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said officers found the man dead just after 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street, near Wayside Christian Mission.
Authorities said they did not immediately have a suspect or more information about the shooting.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the anonymous tip line, 502-574-LMPD (5673).
