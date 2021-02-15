LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after police say he was shot in east Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the 9400 block of Farnham Drive, just north of the intersection of Ashmoor Lane an La Grange Road, at about 3 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police say they believe they have identified everyone involved in the incident. No charges have been filed at this time. The case has been turned over to the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Office for review to see if any charges should be filed.
