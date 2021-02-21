LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Elizabethtown, Ky. on Saturday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Village Dr., near N. Dixie Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased adult. No one else was injured.
Police believe this was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. The Elizabethtown Police Department said there is no threat to the community.
