LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- 1 man is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
LMPD Spokesperson Mitchell Dwight says officers with LMPD's 4th Division responded to a shooting around 1:30 A.M. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot.
He died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502)-574-LMPD or use the department's crime tip portal.
