LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Louisville late Sunday night.
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of West Muhammad Ali Blvd. around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 30s, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
The Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.