LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash on Interstate 265 north near I-65 in south Jefferson County on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. Two people in the vehicle were injured and taken to University Hospital.
One person from the crash died at the hospital. The extent of the injuries of the other person is unknown at this time.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
