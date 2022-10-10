LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and several buildings are destroyed after a fire in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Firefighters found a person dead inside a building during fire suppression efforts on Sunday morning. The person hasn't been identified yet.
Puckers Sports Bar and three other businesses were considered total losses. Crews worked to tear down the structures damaged on Monday.
Gatlinburg officials said on Twitter that crews were working on hot spots Sunday afternoon from a fire reported at 6:39 a.m. Crews from the Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Sevier County and Pittman Center battled the fire throughout the day, officials said.
A section of the Gatlinburg Parkway was closed and motorists traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park need to use the Gatlinburg Bypass, officials in the east Tennessee city said. Travel in the immediate area of the fire was not recommended.
The Gatlinburg Trolley service was suspended for the day.
