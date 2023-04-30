LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and several others were taken to the hospital after police said the man crashed into another car head-on on Preston Highway.
LMPD said it happened early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. when a driver was going North in the Southbound lanes of Preston Highway.
First, the driver side swiped a car before hitting another head-on. The driver was killed on scene and their passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD said two passengers in the car that was hit were also taken to the hospital.
No names in this crash have been released.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
