LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday night, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
LMPD officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Magazine Street, according to a news release. A male believed to be in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound and transported to University Hospital. He remains in critical condition, according to police.
A second male victim was also found at the location. Police said he was also taken to the hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD.
